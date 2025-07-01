Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.62% of CSW Industrials worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,322,958.74. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $280,745.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,952.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2%

CSWI stock opened at $305.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.78 and a 200-day moving average of $319.10. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

