Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 165.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 3.6%

AENT stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Alliance Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 43,251.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,463,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after buying an additional 23,409,676 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 179.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

