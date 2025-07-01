Aljian Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 95,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

