Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

