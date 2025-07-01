Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

