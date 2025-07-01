Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

