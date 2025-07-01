Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $424.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $425.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.74 and a 200 day moving average of $389.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

