Albion Financial Group UT Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MO opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

