Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
