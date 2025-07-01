Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.