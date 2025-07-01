Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

