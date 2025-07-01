AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $429,197.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,643,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,621.44. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the sale, the director owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

