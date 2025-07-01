Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Barclays lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

