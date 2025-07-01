Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after buying an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,353 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,939 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.