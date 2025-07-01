Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 1.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

