Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

