Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $328.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

