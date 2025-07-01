ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.