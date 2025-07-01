AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.21.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

