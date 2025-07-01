875 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $529.93 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.45.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.