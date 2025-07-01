3,819 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ACIW opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

