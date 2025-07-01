344,957 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,309.90. The trade was a 80.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,807,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $43,662,578. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,987 shares of company stock worth $76,158,884. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

