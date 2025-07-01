308 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IVE opened at $195.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $189.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

