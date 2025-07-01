2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $53.24. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 687,005 shares changing hands.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.84% of 2x Ether ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.