2,236 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 106,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.79 and a 52 week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

