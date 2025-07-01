21,476 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KEYS opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $3,113,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

