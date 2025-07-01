20,935 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

