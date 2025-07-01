1,448 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RSP opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

