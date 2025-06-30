Zebec Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $262.33 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a market cap of $262.33 million and $14.46 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,513.45 or 0.99666209 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.79 or 0.99242880 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network launched on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,855,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official message board is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,855,388.680124 with 84,563,315,837.083424 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00344203 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,399,414.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.