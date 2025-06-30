Yardley Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 141.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

