Yardley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AVGE stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $77.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

