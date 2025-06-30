XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.22 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $124.69 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00939664 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,600,243.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

