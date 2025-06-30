Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) versus Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Head to Head Review

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wynn Macau pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Marriott International pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marriott International and Wynn Macau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 13 7 2 2.50 Wynn Macau 1 0 0 1 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Marriott International presently has a consensus price target of $275.90, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Marriott International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Marriott International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Wynn Macau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 9.75% -100.64% 10.25% Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Wynn Macau”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $25.10 billion 2.98 $2.38 billion $8.78 31.15 Wynn Macau $3.68 billion 0.99 $410.01 million N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau.

Summary

Marriott International beats Wynn Macau on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St. Regis Longboat Key brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.