Wrapped TAO (WTAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $564.28 Thousand

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for approximately $330.02 or 0.00306681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $564.28 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,614.09 or 1.00004477 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,312.96 or 0.99685704 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 109,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 109,715.27247591. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 337.02400566 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $621,049.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

