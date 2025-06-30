Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Reaches $2,629.55 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for $2,629.55 or 0.02437622 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 2,426,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 2,425,732.27649813. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,678.10578921 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,890,608.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

