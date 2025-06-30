Wrapped Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.36 Thousand (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $6.36 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107,568.02 or 0.99850466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,311.79 or 0.99612625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,690,398 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,690,258.12965856. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.56845064 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,431.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

