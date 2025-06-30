Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

WHR opened at $96.16 on Monday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 223,232 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

