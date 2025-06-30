Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

