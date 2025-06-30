Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,255,000 after buying an additional 934,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,492,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $63.32.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.