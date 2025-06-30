Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

