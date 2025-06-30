Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,316 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AMD opened at $143.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

