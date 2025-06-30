Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

