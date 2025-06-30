Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 347,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 105,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of AMLP opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.
ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.
