Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $10.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.24.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.