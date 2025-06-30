Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $10.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.24.
Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
