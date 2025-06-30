Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $50.00 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

