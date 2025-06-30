Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,809 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $225.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $227.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

