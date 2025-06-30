Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $450.00, but opened at $437.48. Watsco shares last traded at $451.04, with a volume of 215 shares.

Watsco Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.71.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

