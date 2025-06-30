WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $209,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8%

SYK opened at $393.70 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.