WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 946 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

View Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MMC opened at $216.99 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.