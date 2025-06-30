WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,693.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,274.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,952.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,899.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.