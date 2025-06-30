WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 26,754 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

